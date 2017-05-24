Colombia’s Garces, Australia’s Eales Elected INMA Officers, Seven Appointed to Board terms

Like & Share E&P:

Seven executives were elected to terms on the International News Media Association (INMA) Board of Directors while a president from Colombia and vice president from Australia were confirmed.

Eduardo Garces, general manager of Colombia’s El Espectador, was elected president of INMA, marking the first Spanish Latin American to hold the two-year post in the association’s 87-year history.

Damian Eales, chief operating officer of News Corp Australia, was elected INMA vice president. Pursuant to association by-laws, Eales is scheduled to serve as INMA president in 2019-2021.

Having served as INMA president the past two years, Mark Challinor, commercial director for Trinity Mirror in the United Kingdom, will serve as immediate past president.

Board members elected to new terms at the INMA Annual Business Meeting were:

Pit Gottschalk, editor-in-chief, Funke Media, Germany.

Sandy MacLeod, chief operating officer/print, Toronto Star, Canada.

Frank Mahlberg, managing director, Bild/B.Z., Axel Springer, Germany.

Murdoch MacLennan, chief executive officer, Telegraph Media Group, United Kingdom (affirmed by members after an appointment in late 2016).

Sandy Naude, CEO of African community media, Independent Media, South Africa.

Maribel Wadsworth Perez, senior vice president and chief transformation officer, Gannett, United States.

Pam Siddall, president, Advance Central Services, United States.

During the annual business meeting, held in conjunction with the 87th Annual INMA World Congress of News Media in New York, retiring Board members cited for their contributions to INMA included: Laura Evans of the New York Times, Jim Moroney of The Dallas Morning News, and Harold Grönke of Nordwest Zeitung. Yasmin Namini, formerly of the New York Times, steps down as immediate past president after 14 years of service on the INMA Board of Directors.