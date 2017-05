Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/colorado-law-could-increase-partisan-scrutiny-of-state-journalists/

A new Colorado law, passed by legislators at the end of the 2017 session, will allow the state’s politically unaffiliated voters to participate in party primaries for the first time. The law, however, carries a public disclosure component that could leave many of the state’s journalists vulnerable to partisan critique.