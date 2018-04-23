Combine an “Editorially Responsible” Algorithm + Political News, and You Have Current Status
Matt Kiser started What the Fuck Just Happened Today? as a personal project to help himself keep up with the torrent of political news during the first 100 days of the Trump administration. But it turned out that a lot of other people wanted help managing the firehouse of information as well, and writing WTFJHT — which on Friday published its 456th edition — has become Kiser’s full-time job.
