Competing News Outlets In Norway Are Building A New Standalone Site Dedicated Entirely To Fact-Checking

Shan Wang | Nieman Lab April 6, 2017
In Norway, fact-checking is growing up.

The country of 5 million will soon get a site devoted entirely to fact-checking. Faktisk — which means “actually” or “factually” in Norwegian — is an unusual collaboration between rival news organizations that will be fact-checking everything from stories that are beginning to trend on social platforms to political debates to the media itself.

