The FBI is reportedly investigating Russian state-owned media outlets in the US for failing to register as agents of a foreign government. Yahoo News reported this week that news agencies Sputnik and RT are under pressure to register under a law originally passed in 1938 to stymie Nazi propaganda.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/concerns-over-fbi-investigation-into-russian-news-are-overblown/