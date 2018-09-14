Congress Is Likely to Support New Regulations on Social Media, Senator Says
Mark Warner, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat, said Thursday a broad bipartisan majority in Congress likely will back new regulation of social media, though such legislation might take time to come together.
“Depending on how we framed it, I think we’d have an overwhelming majority,” Warner of Virginia said at a conference on digital privacy in Washington sponsored by the Atlantic magazine.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: