Last week on Twitter, as bombs were arriving at the mailing addresses of some of Donald Trump’s prominent political opponents, the president charged the mainstream media with fueling “A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society.” Some of Trump’s critics offered their own theories of radicalization and media influence…

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/conservatives-trust-conservative-media-heres-why/