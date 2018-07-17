News Newsletter News 

Constructive Journalism: A Cure for Reader Disengagement?

Christian Jensen | journalism.co.ukJuly 17, 2018

Constructive journalism is experiencing a rise in engagement from both the public and the press, driven by a need for solutions to consumer news fatigue or outright rejection.

A news rewired panel with speakers running a range of constructive projects, moderated by Seán Dagan Wood, publisher of Positive News, shared experiences of the negative aspects of our current journalistic practice, and the potential benefits of a more constructive approach.

