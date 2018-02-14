Controversial New NYT Editorial Board Member Out Within Hours
At around midday Tuesday, the Times announced it had hired Quinn Norton, who most recently worked at Wired, to serve as its “lead opinion writer on the power, culture and consequences of technology.”
By 9 p.m. the same day, Norton said on Twitter that she would no longer be working with the Times, the culmination of several hours of intense criticism directed at her over some of her previous writings on the site.
