Like a hurricane, it was coming our way and we could neither stop nor escape it. Many of the staff of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette knew The Blade, our sister paper in Toledo, had run a vile editorial several days earlier and it would soon be printed in the Post-Gazette as well.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/controversy-as-pittsburgh-post-gazette-newsroom-confronts-its-publisher/