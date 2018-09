As one of the first in Latin America, Costa Rica’s leading media company Grupo Nación recently implemented Washington Post’s novel editorial system Arc Publishing. Grupo Nación has now chosen Roxen Editorial Portal to complete the solution to seamlessly incorporate print production.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/costa-rican-media-company-grupo-nacion-opts-for-roxen-editorial-portal/