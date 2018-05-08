News Newsletter News 

Could a Newspaper Rebellion Against Hedge-Fund Ownership Spread to Massachusetts?

Dan Kennedy | WGBHMay 8, 2018

It looked like a one-off last month when the Denver Post rebelled against its hedge-fund owner. In publishing an editorial and several commentaries denouncing Alden Global Capital as “vulture capitalists,” the Post’s journalists took what was seen by most observers as a courageous but futile stand.

But now the rebellion is starting to spread. And there is hope, however slight, that Digital First Media — the newspaper chain controlled by Alden — can somehow be pushed into doing the right thing.

