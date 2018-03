Lots of schemes to save local journalism have been suggested, and whether or not many of them will pan out is still unclear. (Blockchain, anyone?)Here’s one more to add to the mix: “community information districts,” special service districts with community-driven fees levied on a certain area to power local journalism in a continual feedback loop.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/could-local-news-driven-by-residents-who-pay-fees-in-a-special-service-districtwork/