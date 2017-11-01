Courier-Times Sold to the Daily Record

The sale of the Courier-Times has been announced by Brinn Clayton, president of the Courier-Times Incorporated. The sale to the Daily Record of Dunn, NC was finalized Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Courier-Times office.

Mr. Clayton and Bart Adams, publisher of the Daily Record, are longtime friends and that friendship played an important role in the sale of Brinn and wife Linda Clayton’s newspaper to the Adams family.

For the Claytons, there was a mission to find a buyer that would put the community and quality journalism first. “I was thrilled when Bart showed interest in the CT,” Mr. Clayton said. “The Adams family has been in the newspaper business for many years. They have treated their newspaper as not just a business but also a sacred trust of the people of their community.”

The Courier-Times traces its foundation as the community newspaper of Roxboro and Person County to 1881 and The Roxboro Herald. At some point between then and 1909, the Noell family purchased the newspaper and changed the name to The Roxboro Courier.

This is a new venture for the Adams family. “In all of our years publishing The Daily Record, we never before considered an acquisition,” said Bart Adams.

“I’ve known both Jerry and Brinn Clayton for years. Brinn has long been one of my buddies in the industry. I know his integrity. And I know he’s led the paper with the same philosophy of community service that we’ve always tried to live by. It just seemed to be a perfect fit.”

“Roxboro is so similar to Dunn,” Mr. Adams continued. “They’re both great communities. And my family is excited about being a part of Roxboro’s and Person County’s future.”

Ken Blum, Senior Associate, with W.B. Grimes & Company represented Clayton in the sale.