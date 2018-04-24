Cox Media Group Announces Plans to Sell Mundo Hispanico and Southern Kitchen

Cox Media Group has announced plans to sell its vertical content businesses of Mundo Hispanico and Southern Kitchen. CMG will also sell the weekly Mundo Hispanico newspaper.

“Mundo Hispanico and Southern Kitchen are strong brands and–based on the interest we’ve seen from advertisers, customers and other industry players–we are working to identify new owners that are positioned to build on their success,” said CMG president Kim Guthrie.

Mundo Hispanico launched in 1979 and serves as metro Atlanta’s largest Spanish-language newspaper. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution purchased Mundo Hispanico in 2004 and rapidly expanded the publication’s digital reach through MundoHispanico.com. The Mundo Hispanico vertical brand has cultivated a strong social media presence that includes more than 4.5 million Facebook followers and MiMundo communities that focus on topics such as fashion and money.

CMG launched Southern Kitchen in 2017 as the company’s first e-commerce website. It celebrates eating, drinking and entertaining with a Southern flair. Southern Kitchen also features a collection of curated products from national and niche brands and local artisans across the region.