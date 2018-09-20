Cox Media Group Announces Sale of Mundo Hispanico

Cox Media Group today announced the sale of Mundo Hispánico (www.mundohispanico.com) to Mundo Hispano Digital Network, a tech-focused media company created to serve the growth and needs of the U.S, Latino community through its digital and written content, publishing reach and social media network.

“We are excited that Mundo Hispánico has found a new home with owners who are committed to continue offering quality news coverage to the growing Latino community in Atlanta and across the country,” said CMG President Kim Guthrie.