CPJ to Use $50,000 Gianforte Donated as Part of Body Slam Settlement to Track Other Assaults On Press

When the news came that Greg Gianforte was making a $50,000 donation to the Committee to Protect Journalists it was 10 p.m. on the East Coast, but 8:30 a.m. in Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s Disney-like capital city, where members of our CPJ team were meeting officials to discuss that country’s punitive press laws.

At first, we were baffled. CPJ had had no contact whatsoever with the then-congressman-elect, and had criticized him harshly for body-slamming Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs and breaking his glasses.