Craig Newmark Endows the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism With a $20 Million Gift

Staff | CUNY Graduate School of JournalismJune 11, 2018

Craig Newmark, the founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, has donated $20 million to the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism’s foundation to enhance the school’s mission of training journalists, diversifying the voices in the media, and encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

In honor of this historic gift, the CUNY Board of Trustees has given its approval to name the school the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.

