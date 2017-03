Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/craigslist-founder-gives-1-million-to-propublica/

Craig Newmark, the entrepreneur and philanthropist who founded Craigslist, announced on Wednesday a $1 million gift to ProPublica.

The gift will “allow ProPublica to deploy resources and address opportunities, including adding staff, where they are most needed over a wide range of issues in the public interest,” according to an announcement from the investigative nonprofit.