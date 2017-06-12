News Newsletter News 

Creators Doubt Facebook’s Commitment to Original Programming

Sahil Patel | Digiday June 12, 2017
Publishers are happy to take Facebook’s funding for original video programming, but several existing and potential content partners expressed doubts that the company is committed to short-form shows for the long run.

Facebook is paying for both long- and short-form shows as part of its initiative. With long-form shows, which Facebook would entirely own, Facebook is willing to shell out as much as $250,000 per episode — equaling low-end cable TV budgets.

