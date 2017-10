Responses to the Fall 2017 Publisher Confidence Survey indicate publishers continue to be encouraged about the short-term future, and are somewhat more confident than a year ago. One hundred and twenty-four newspaper publishers/executives completed the 2017 Survey with 71% of respondents owning daily or daily/weekly newspapers and 29% owning primarily weekly publications.

