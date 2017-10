Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication today launched News Co/Lab, a collaborative lab aimed at helping the public find new ways of understanding and engaging with news and information. News Co/Lab’s initial funder is the Facebook Journalism Project, and McClatchy is its first news media partner.

