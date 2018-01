From 2001 to 2017, fourteen media organizations were launched in Cuba that are already having impact on and off the island. Most of their teams have fewer than a dozen journalists, and many of them are volunteers. All these media sites have reporters working from Havana, but 50 percent have offices or newsrooms in foreign cities, such as Miami, Mexico City and Valencia, Spain.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/cubas-emerging-media-challenges-threats-and-opportunities/