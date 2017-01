Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/dallas-morning-news-to-outsource-print-design-work-eliminate-25-jobs/

The Dallas Morning News will outsource its design and print layout work, eliminating 20 positions by midyear, Editor Mike Wilson informed the staff on Thursday.

“In a tough revenue time, the priority is to keep reporters in the community telling stories,” Wilson said Thursday afternoon. “This change is meant to be invisible to readers.”