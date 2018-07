It has become increasingly fashionable, and understandably wise, for digital subscription businesses to employ propensity models as cornerstones of their marketing approaches. When executed correctly, these models better identify segments of the overall audience more likely to convert into a paying subscriber, or conversely, cancel a paid subscription.

