Data Empowers Journalism Independence in Trump’s Era

Giannina Segnini | CJRAugust 4, 2017
Independent journalism requires skepticism as a mandatory practice. No matter how truthfully a presidential administration conducts itself, reporters should always question, contrast, and complement official information to find the closest version to the truth.

One thought on "Data Empowers Journalism Independence in Trump's Era

  • Peter Adler
    August 4, 2017 at 4:55 pm
    now, this is called obsession … how about checking on everybody, and NOT linking it to a particular administration? how about knowing that investigative journalism did NOT start in the excited states? ever heard the name egon erwin kisch? look it up … but, most of all, learn how to do do your job properly, first and foremost …

