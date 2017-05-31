Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/data-journalism-chapter-debuts-in-2017-ap-stylebook/

The Associated Press today released the 2017 edition of The Associated Press Stylebook and Briefing on Media Law, which includes nearly 200 new or revised entries and a new chapter on data journalism guidance.

The 2017 Stylebook comprises additions and changes made throughout the year on AP Stylebook Online, such as new guidance announced in March on the use of “they” as a singular, gender-neutral pronoun in some cases.