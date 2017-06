Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/david-fahrenthold-discusses-his-whirlwind-ride-covering-trump-war-with-the-new-york-times-and-what-hes-digging-into-next/

Donald Trump had just called him “a nasty guy.” But when he hung up the phone on a Tuesday last May, Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold wasn’t upset.

He was…thrilled.