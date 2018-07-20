Dayton Chronicle Publishers Acquire East Washingtonian

Mike Tom has sold his 136-year-old East Washingtonian (Pomeroy, Wash.) weekly newspaper to neighboring publishers Loyal and Charlotte Baker. After graduating from the University of Oregon, Tom spent several years in advertising prior to purchasing the East Washingtonian. After 31 years of working in publishing, Tom, 69, is retiring with his wife, Galina, to his native Hawaii.

The Bakers also publish the Dayton (Wash.) Chronicle. Plans are to maintain offices in both communities. Loyal and Charlotte both have deep roots in the region. Loyal graduated from Waitsburg High School in 1976. He later graduated from Eastern Washington University with a journalism degree, and spent six years as field editor with Cowles Publishing in Spokane prior to returning to Waitsburg as publisher of his parents’ weekly newspaper there.

Charlotte is a native of Dayton, graduating from Dayton High School. After graduating from Eastern Washington University with a degree in music education, she spent 35 years teaching at college and at high school and elementary schools. Additionally, she operated private piano and voice studios in Dayton and Spokane. For the past four years, she has served the family’s community newspaper as publisher and managing editor. Charlotte will continue filling those positions while Loyal focuses on advertising sales.

Dave Gauger with Gauger Media Service, Inc., a media brokerage firm in Raymond, Wash., represented the seller.