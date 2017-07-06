Dean Baquet Answers Readers’ Questions on Editing in the Newsroom

Like & Share E&P:

The Times’s newsroom is making significant changes to its editing operation, including the elimination of a stand-alone copy desk. Last week, copy editors sent an open letter to the newsroom’s top management, raising concerns about the effect of cuts on the quality of coverage.

Our executive editor, Dean Baquet, invited readers to ask questions about changes to editing in the newsroom. Here is a selection of the questions, which have been condensed, and his responses.