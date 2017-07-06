News Newsletter News 

Dean Baquet Answers Readers’ Questions on Editing in the Newsroom

Staff Report | New York Times July 6, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/dean-baquet-answers-readers-questions-on-editing-in-the-newsroom/
Twitter
LinkedIn

The Times’s newsroom is making significant changes to its editing operation, including the elimination of a stand-alone copy desk. Last week, copy editors sent an open letter to the newsroom’s top management, raising concerns about the effect of cuts on the quality of coverage.

Our executive editor, Dean Baquet, invited readers to ask questions about changes to editing in the newsroom. Here is a selection of the questions, which have been condensed, and his responses.

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *