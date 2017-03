Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/democracy-fund-and-first-look-media-are-giving-9-million-to-nonprofit-newsrooms/

Democracy Fund and First Look Media on Monday announced $9 million in funding to bolster an independent free press split evenly between three newsrooms: ProPublica, the Center for Public Integrity and the Center for Investigative Reporting.

Democracy Fund and First Look Media are also committing an additional $3 million to support independent in vigorous journalism.