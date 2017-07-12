News Newsletter News 

Demystifying Media: Five Lessons in Trust and the Media

Sami Edge & Damian Radcliffe | Media Shift July 12, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/demystifying-media-five-lessons-in-trust-and-the-media/
Twitter
LinkedIn

Over the past six months, some of the brightest minds in media have visited the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication to discuss issues ranging from flaws in mobile design, the challenges of data journalism, as well as the role of small town newspapers, and how citizens of the Arabian Gulf are embracing social media. Despite these varied subject areas, all five talks had a core thread running through them: trust.

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *