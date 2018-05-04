News Newsletter News 

Denver Post Editor Who Criticized Paper’s Ownership Resigns

Jack Healy | New York TimesMay 4, 2018

Chuck Plunkett said he knew that he was risking his job as the editorial page editor of The Denver Post when he wrote an impassioned editorial last month blasting the newspaper’s hedge-fund owners as “vulture capitalists” who had hobbled Colorado’s largest newspaper with deep layoffs and cost-cutting.

One thought on “Denver Post Editor Who Criticized Paper’s Ownership Resigns

  • Robert Williams
    May 4, 2018 at 9:17 am
    COO making editorial decisions. Wow.

