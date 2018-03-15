Denver Post Lays Off Thirty Employees, Nearly One-Third of Newsroom Staff

At a meeting this afternoon, Wednesday, March 14, Denver Post editor Lee Ann Colacioppo announced layoffs of thirty employees, constituting nearly one-third of the newsroom staff. It’s the largest example of downsizing at the Post in recent memory, and leaves the broadsheet with fewer than 25 percent of the newsroomers employed during its peak. Less than a decade ago, around 300 journalists were on the job.

