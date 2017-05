Like & Share E&P:

The German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel has launched Spiegel Daily, a new digital and paid-for daily newspaper. The idea behind the new digital-only product is to “stop the world once a day” by offering readers a self-contained and engaging news experience, which complements the publishing house’s existing print and online offer.