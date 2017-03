Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/despite-calls-for-quality-publishers-cant-escape-the-scale-trap/

Condé Nast exec and Interactive Advertising Bureau chairman Jim Norton got a hero’s reception at the IAB’s Annual Leadership Meeting in January when he called on brands to make sure their ads only appear next to quality editorial content in the face of clickbait and fake news.