Die Zeit is Using its Campus Platform for Students to Get to Know Young Readers Better

German newspaper Die Zeit has long been publishing articles aimed at student readers, with a focus on life before, during and after university, and its print Zeit Campus Magazine has been around for 10 years.

But before launching the Zeit Campus online portal in May 2016, all this content for millennials was either spread across zeit.de or collected under a section of the website called ‘Studium’.