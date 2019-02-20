News Newsletter News 

Digital Advertising in the US is Finally Bigger Than Print and Television

Kurt Wagner | RecodeFebruary 20, 2019

It was inevitable, but it’s finally here: Digital advertising businesses like Facebook and Google will be bigger in the US this year than traditional advertising businesses like TV, radio, and newspapers.

New estimates from eMarketer show that US advertisers will spend more than $129 billion on digital advertising in 2019 — more than the $109 billion they plan to spend on “traditional” advertising.

