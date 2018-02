A third bidder has officially come forward to challenge GateHouse Media’s plan to acquire the Boston Herald out of bankruptcy, the Herald reported Thursday. Denver-based Digital First Media, under the corporate name MediaNews Group, has put in a bid for the Herald ahead of the paper’s bankruptcy auction, set for Feb. 13, Herald lawyers confirmed to the paper.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/digital-first-media-puts-in-bid-for-boston-herald/