Digital First Media Wins Bidding for Boston Herald with $12M Package
Digital First Media, a national newspaper chain that has earned a reputation for relentless cost-cutting, emerged as the winning bidder for the Boston Herald in a bankruptcy auction held Tuesday.
The Denver-based company, which is also known as MediaNews Group and is owned by New York investment firm Alden Global Capital, beat out two other bidders with a package that totaled nearly $12 million in cash and assumed liabilities, according to Herald publisher Pat Purcell.
