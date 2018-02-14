News Newsletter News 

Digital First Media Wins Bidding for Boston Herald with $12M Package

Jon Chesto | Boston GlobeFebruary 14, 2018

Digital First Media, a national newspaper chain that has earned a reputation for relentless cost-cutting, emerged as the winning bidder for the Boston Herald in a bankruptcy auction held Tuesday.

The Denver-based company, which is also known as MediaNews Group and is owned by New York investment firm Alden Global Capital, beat out two other bidders with a package that totaled nearly $12 million in cash and assumed liabilities, according to Herald publisher Pat Purcell.

