Steve Rossi, who has served as CEO of the country’s third-largest group of daily newspapers, Digital First Media Inc., stepped down on Monday, Oct. 23. Rossi retires from top post he took on 2-1/2 years ago. Then, in May 2015, he replaced high-profile “digital first” CEO John Paton, as the company called off its attempted sale of its more than 50 dailies.

