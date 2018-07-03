Digital Literacy Project Sets an Ambitious Goal: Wikipedia Pages for 1,000 Local Newspapers
Americans are more overwhelmed than ever by the news landscape, but one researcher hopes a small step will help readers evaluate sources: creating Wikipedia pages for 1,000 local news organizations.
When readers search for a publication on Google, an “info box” populated by Wikipedia pops up on the right side of the search results with basic information like the publication’s founding date, circulation size and editor.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: