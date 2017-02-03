Digital Subscription Lessons From The NYT’s Q1 2017 Results

Like & Share E&P:

Like the vast majority of print outlets, the New York Times has seen its print revenues shrink over the past few years. Unlike some other publications, however, it has a definite plan in mind to mitigate that fall: Digital subscriptions.

Its latest financial report, released yesterday, shows some promising signs that it’s making progress towards sustainability through digital subscriptions, although admittedly there is still a fair distance still to travel.