Digital Subscription Lessons From The NYT’s Q1 2017 Results

Chris Sutcliffe | The Media Briefing February 3, 2017
Like the vast majority of print outlets, the New York Times has seen its print revenues shrink over the past few years. Unlike some other publications, however, it has a definite plan in mind to mitigate that fall: Digital subscriptions.

Its latest financial report, released yesterday, shows some promising signs that it’s making progress towards sustainability through digital subscriptions, although admittedly there is still a fair distance still to travel.

