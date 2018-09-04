News Newsletter News 

Digital Trends, a Rare Profitable and Growing Independent Publisher, Looks to Expand

Lucia Moses | Digiday September 4, 2018

Digital Trends, a 12-year-old tech news and reviews site, is independent and profitable, but it isn’t immune from business pressures to diversify. With a batch of big new hires, it’s expanding its video, events and e-commerce arms.

The independent company, which was pursued by Condé Nast two years ago for a reported $120 million, has steadily grown through search over the growth-hacking strategies on Facebook embraced by other publishers.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/digital-trends-a-rare-profitable-and-growing-independent-publisher-looks-to-expand/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *