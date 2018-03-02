Disinformation Spread Online is So Disorienting That It’s Messing with the Researchers Who Study It

“Very effective and extremely disorienting.” This week I got to hear Kate Starbird, assistant professor at the University of Washington and director of its Emerging Capacities of Mass Participation (emCOMP) Laboratory, speak about her research into how online disinformation spreads during crisis events (like shootings and terrorist attacks) and what she’s learned about the networks spreading this information and the tactics that they use.

