Disney Ban Elevated Tension at Los Angeles Times Newsroom
A dispute between The Los Angeles Times and the Walt Disney Company has ignited a battle between the paper’s employees and its new top management.
On the morning of Nov. 3, the newspaper published a note to readers revealing that Disney had barred its journalists from attending advance film screenings in response to a Times investigation into the entertainment company’s business ties with Anaheim, Calif. Outrage over Disney’s move was soon rocketing around social media.
