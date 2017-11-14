News Newsletter News 

Disney Ban Elevated Tension at Los Angeles Times Newsroom

Sydney Ember | New York TimesNovember 14, 2017

A dispute between The Los Angeles Times and the Walt Disney Company has ignited a battle between the paper’s employees and its new top management.

On the morning of Nov. 3, the newspaper published a note to readers revealing that Disney had barred its journalists from attending advance film screenings in response to a Times investigation into the entertainment company’s business ties with Anaheim, Calif. Outrage over Disney’s move was soon rocketing around social media.

