Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Fox Bid for Broadcaster
Walt Disney Co. offered to buy Sky News to help Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc. win over U.K. regulators reviewing Fox’s 11.7 billion-pound ($16.5 billion) acquisition of broadcaster Sky Plc.
Disney is interested in acquiring Sky News regardless of whether its larger $52.4 billion takeover of most of Fox goes through, guaranteeing the editorial independence of the operation, Fox said in a submission to the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority.
