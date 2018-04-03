News Newsletter News 

Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Fox Bid for Broadcaster

Joe Mayes | BloombergApril 3, 2018

Walt Disney Co. offered to buy Sky News to help Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc. win over U.K. regulators reviewing Fox’s 11.7 billion-pound ($16.5 billion) acquisition of broadcaster Sky Plc.

Disney is interested in acquiring Sky News regardless of whether its larger $52.4 billion takeover of most of Fox goes through, guaranteeing the editorial independence of the operation, Fox said in a submission to the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority.

