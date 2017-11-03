Disney Putting Hammer Down on L.A. Times

Disney has imposed a news blackout on the Los Angeles Times, barring the news organization’s critics from attending advance movie screenings.

The notoriously sensitive media giant cut off the Times’ access in response to the newspaper’s coverage of Disney’s business ties with the city of Anaheim. The article published last month examined the public policy debate around whether Disney, which has received subsidies, incentives, rebates and protections from future taxes on its Disneyland theme park, is paying its fair share.