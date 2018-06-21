Disney Ups Its Bid for 21st Century Fox to $71.3 Billion

The Walt Disney Company sharply increased its offer for 21st Century Fox on Wednesday, as it looks to win a bidding war with Comcast for Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment conglomerate.

In a quickly issued response, 21st Century Fox announced that it had entered into an agreement with Disney, adding that it considered the revamped offer, now valued at $71.3 billion, to be “superior to the proposal” made by Comcast last week.