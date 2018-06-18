Distinguishing Between Factual and Opinion Statements in the News

In today’s fast-paced and complex information environment, news consumers must make rapid-fire judgments about how to internalize news-related statements — statements that often come in snippets and through pathways that provide little context. A new Pew Research Center survey of 5,035 U.S. adults examines a basic step in that process: whether members of the public can recognize news as factual or as an opinion that reflects the beliefs and values of whoever expressed it.

